Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-stone man suffering from a serious medical condition needed firefighters to help him get down the stairs this morning.

A Cleckheaton fire crew answered the call to the 50-year-old man who medics needed to take to hospital urgently.

Medics had been unable to insert an intravenous cannula, a very small, flexible tube, into one of his veins.

Watch Commander Colin Brown said the man was suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

He said: “We received the call at 6.13am to attend at a property in Rosemont Street, Bramley, Leeds.

“He was quite poorly and initially we thought we would have to take a wall down but he wasn’t keen on that so that spurred him into getting to his feet and he managed to walk down the stairs with our assistance without our having to remove parts of his house.

“He was then taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance for treatment.

“Quite often in these cases we would have to take the bedroom window out but fortunately we did not need to do that on this occasion.”