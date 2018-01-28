Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 40 members of Total Fitness in Huddersfield had to be evacuated from the gym and swimming pools yesterday (Sat) after a smoke alarm went off.

Watch commander Darren Armstrong of Huddersfield Fire Station said the incident at Tandem Industrial Estate, Wakefield Road, occurred at 1pm following the “overzealous” use of a hair dryer at the Waterloo gym.

He said: “About 40 people had to be evacuated from the gym and pools after the smoke alarm went off.

“They were wrapped in foil sheets or space blankets to keep them warm.

“It seems it was triggered due to the over-zealous use of a hair dryer and hair products.”

A source at Total Fitness said: “Someone in the ladies’ changing rooms triggered it by using her own hair dryer and using oils for their hair. It all went very smoothly.”