An expensive four wheel drive car has been left badly damaged in a crash on a rural Huddersfield road.

It is thought the Land Rover Discovery - believed to be worth around £40,000 - clipped a wall before flipping over on narrow Holme Lane above Slaithwaite at 9.30am.

The car is then thought to have slid on its roof for some way before grinding to a halt.

A man who helped at the scene said: “The lady who was driving was badly shaken up. She was helped to another car and was been taken to the doctor’s.”

The heavy snowfall has caused problems across Huddersfield with several roads virtually impassable.

Many side roads near to Huddersfield town centre are also treacherous with ice just beneath the snow.

Huddersfield ring road was also covered with snow but traffic managed to keep moving.

