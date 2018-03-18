Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

4x4 owners have come to the rescue of snowbound nurses.

A call for help was put out early on Sunday urging for people to drive nurses to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

One of those to answer that call was Alan Berry from Golcar.

Alan, who has a Mitsubishi Outlander, saw the plea on Facebook and sprung into action.

He said: “A message was put on our community page from Lyndsay Adlard who said nurses couldn’t get there so could anybody help.

“So I got in touch with her and she said could I phone the night matron – which I did and left my phone number.

“Not long before the phone rang to see if I could pick a nurse from Lockwood.

“It was a bit scary first thing in the morning when the roads weren’t cleared, but I managed it and got the nurse there safely.”

Alan, who also spent some time driving nurses around Golcar village, wasn’t the only one doing his bit.

He added: “On the way back to Golcar going down a slippery road, a 4x4 stopped at the bottom to let me through and it turned out to be someone I know called Mick Thorpe and he was on his way to HRI taking his third nurse there.”

Meanwhile in Mirfield, Chris Mallinson, an IT technician, was again out in his modified Land Rover Discovery helping people in need.

At the start of the month Chris was hailed for helping people get to their doctor’s appointments and coming to the aid of stranded drivers.