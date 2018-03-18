Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver admitted that she was disgusted with herself for hitting a garden wall after drinking.

Police were called after 62-year-old Jean Trickett was involved in the crash in Almondbury.

She admitted to drink-driving, explaining that something went wrong with her silver Toyota Corolla as she headed home after comforting a recently bereaved friend.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the accident occurred on Thorpe Lane shortly after 11pm on February 25.

Trickett, who had no previous convictions, fully co-operated with police at the roadside and a breath test there was positive.

She was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where further tests showed that she had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Trickett told magistrates that on the evening of the accident her friend, who recently lost her mother, had called and asked her to go round.

They had a drink and as she headed back home she hit a kerb and “something went wrong” with the car as she couldn’t move it and ended up hitting the wall.

She told magistrates: “I’m so sorry, I’m so disgusted with myself. I let my family down and I can’t apologise enough.”

Magistrates banned Trickett, of Ings Road in Almondbury, from driving for 16 months.

She will have to pay £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.