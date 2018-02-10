Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has paid tribute to a former teammate who has died from cancer.

Liam Miller, who has lost his battle with the disease aged just 36, played in the same Melbourne City FC team as Mooy during a three-year spell in Australia.

The former Republic of Ireland international also played for Manchester United, Leeds United, Celtic and Sunderland.

Aaron said: “RIP Liam thoughts go out to his family way to young.”

Melbourne City tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @MelbourneCity midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his friends, former teammates and family at this time.”

RIP Liam thoughts go out to his family way to young https://t.co/2yL8qsdcmV — Aaron Mooy (@AaronMooy) February 10, 2018

Celtic, whose players will wear black armbands in Liam’s memory during their William Hill Scottish Cup match against Partick Thistle today, tweeted: “Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Liam, YNWA.”

In 2004 Liam joined United for a two-year spell and the Old Trafford club expressed their sympathy on Saturday morning. A tweet read: “Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”