Traffic was disrupted on the M62 this lunchtime (Sat) following a two-car accident.

The collision occurred at 12.10pm on the westbound carriageway between J23 A640/A643 (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the two cars involved were a white Fiat 500 and a grey-coloured Peugeot 207.

He said lane three was blocked for a short time but the vehicles were soon moved on to the hard shoulder alongside Scammonden reservoir close to the A640.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants of the vehicles though an ambulance was dispatched to the scene as a precaution.

Just over an hour later at 1.15pm traffic was back to normal. The central reservation barrier, however has been damaged, and will need repairing.