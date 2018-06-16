Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirror, mirror on the wall – isn’t that David Beckham?

Elland-based firm Hollywood Mirrors is reflecting on its most prestigious order to date – supplying eight illuminated make-up mirrors for an Adidas advert featuring dozens of their sporting stars.

Footballers David Beckham, Luis Suarez and Paul Pogba, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, Denver Bronco American footballer Von Miller, and New York Yankees baseball player Aaron Judge are among those featured in the 90-second advert – called Creativity is the Answer.

(Image: Adidas)

The mirrors feature at the start of the video as the players are seen getting themselves ready to take part in a footballing extravaganza.

The video - also featuring American artist Pharrell Williams - had over a million views in its first week on YouTube and will be seen by billions more worldwide on TV during the World Cup.

Adam Watson, 35, of Hollywood Mirrors, said it was a huge honour for the firm to be involved.

(Image: Adidas)

Adam and his mother Elaine Wilkinson set up Hollywood Mirrors just 20 months ago and until now have mainly sold their range of Hollywood mirrors, illuminated LED bathroom mirrors and dressing tables to domestic customers and a few theatres.

Adam sold furniture online before his new venture while Elaine has more than 40 years experience as an interior designer.

Their “lightbulb moment” came when one of their interior design customers wanted to furnish her bedroom with the same kind of Hollywood-style make-up mirror that she used in her backstage dressing room.

Adam said he hoped the £2,300 contract for Adidas would lead to even bigger things.

(Image: Adidas)

“It was a big surprise,” he said. “My colleague Kirsty Wilkinson took the phone call. They asked if we had some mirrors in stock and could they come and collect them.

“They turned up with a lorry and I asked the man what it was all about. He said he didn’t really know. He said he wasn’t into football, he was into cricket!”

Adam, who lives in Mirfield, said: “I am quite big into football. I don’t support a particular team but I play five-a-side on a Wednesday night at The Shay in Halifax.”