An air ambulance transported a collapsed man from a Holmfirth business to hospital this morning (Monday).

Paramedics attended Holmfirth Dyers Ltd in Dunford Road after a man, believed to be in his 40s, collapsed just after 8am.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter landed at the nearby Sands Recreation Area off Huddersfield Road, before flying the patient to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.22am to reports of a male patient that had collapsed.

“We sent two rapid response vehicles, one ambulance and one helicopter.

“The patient, who is believed to be in his 40s, was transported by air to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”

Witnesses spotted the helicopter circling overhead in Holmfirth, Wooldale and New Mill.

West Yorkshire Police also briefly attended the incident but once the circumstances of the emergency were established they took no further part.