The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s chief executive has given new hope that something will be done to make Flockton safer.

The tiny village on the edge of Kirklees is blighted by high volumes of traffic heading to the M1 causing frequent minor collisions, congestion and pollution.

A campaign to get a bypass – first launched more than 50 years ago – has been revived in recent months in the hope of accessing new government funding .

The council’s top official, Jacqui Gedman, has now walked the streets of the busy village to see the problems for herself.

Ward councillor, John Taylor, said the visit had given him and local people some encouragement that the council would do something as soon as it could.

“It is quite unusual for a chief executive to do a visit like this,” Clr Taylor said. “She agreed to it as soon as I asked.

“She spent about an hour-and-a-half looking around and speaking to a number of parents.

“She saw for herself cars speeding up to get through the chicanes, where small children walk to school.

“I felt she completely got what people are talking about, particularly the road safety for young children.”

Alongside complaints of HGVs breaking the ban preventing them driving from Grange Moor through the village to the M1 , villagers have issues with speeding and the narrow pavements.

Clr Taylor said almost every family had a story about someone being struck by the wing mirror of a passing vehicle.

He added: “Jacqui gave a commitment that she will help us improve road safety in Flockton.

“Highways engineers are going to do an end-to-end safety review, looking at all the entrances and exits, taking into consideration the new housing developments.

“I’ve also arranged for a proper deep clean of the road and the pavements.”

Ideas being considered include: a 20mph zone, speed cameras, and a new zebra crossing.

Kirklees Council has already said it is reviewing the HGV ban signs amid evidence wagons regularly miss or ignore the sign at Grange Moor roundabout.

The news of a short term improvement comes as a senior councillor in the ruling Labour cabinet dismissed the likelihood of Flockton being eligible for bypass funding.

Asked if he would support the bypass campaign at full council last week, Clr Peter McBride said he doubted it would meet government criteria and claimed it would cause problems for neighbouring villages in the Wakefield district.

Clr Taylor said he was disappointed by Clr McBride’s response and concerned that Kirklees’ more immediate plans for a bypass for Cooper Bridge were going to make Flockton’s problem worse.

“That’s going to encourage people to come from the M62, up to Grange Moor and through Flockton,” he insisted.

“I don’t think they are thinking strategically enough.”

Calls for a bypass for Flockton were first heard in the early 1960s as traffic levels increased following the construction of the M1.

Plans to create a bypass were last seriously considered in the early 1980s, but they were officially shelved in 1983, to the disappointment of villagers.

In February, councillors and people behind the campaign met with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, to lobby for their case.