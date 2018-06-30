In pictures: How firefighters tackled the Holmfirth Dyers blaze

These amazing photographs show the devastation at Holmfirth Dyers which was hit by a huge blaze overnight.

The photos by the Examiner’s Andrew Catchpool show firefighters damping down the wreckage and debris after the intense fire totally destroyed the roof at the building on Dunford Road near the town centre.

The road has remained closed while crews have worked at the scene.

At its peak there were 10 fire crews and two aerial appliances from across West and South Yorkshire.

The long-established company has already launched an investigation into what caused it.

At the moment the cause is unknown.

Linda Baldwin, the firm’s health and safety manager said: “We had some people working here overnight and they alerted the fire crews and then left.

"They weren’t trapped inside, they got outside but they couldn’t get through a padlocked gate at first so there was a bit of a panic. But nobody’s been hurt.”

Mrs Baldwin said senior people from the company were holding a crisis meeting to see what had happened and how they could recover production.

“The roof has gone but the building is sound,” she added.