Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A protest was held to highlight plans to use green belt land for new homes.

Dozens of residents held a mass gathering in opposition to Calderdale Council’s plan to allow land near Exley Lane at Elland to be used for almost 700 homes.

The proposal is part of Calderdale’s Local Plan, its blueprint for development for the next 15 years.

Local people say the green belt plot offers vital protection against flooding and fear the new homes would make traffic worse and heap pressure on schools.

A spokesperson from the Elland Green Belt Preservation Group, said: “For those looking for a new home it is easy to say the green belt is being defended for the lucky few who live close to it.

“But those who live in the Elland and surrounding areas know the area’s problems and the serious implications this proposal could mean.

“It is recognised that water sinks into agricultural land but once residential properties are built a large percentage of the ground becomes hard surfaced and as a result water runs off the ground.

“In bad weather or storms the water will run off the land much more quickly increasing the risk of flooding.

“The Boxing Day Floods of 2015 provided a devastating impact to properties on Park Road.

“Additional surface water will increase the probability of serious floods in the future.”