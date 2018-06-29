The video will start in 8 Cancel

A large fire involving tinder-dry grass and trees has broken out near Batley.

The blaze is spreading on an expanse of grassland at Hanging Heaton Common.

Examiner journalist Lauren Ballinger, who lives near to the scene, said she could hear the fire crackling from about 500 metres away.

She called the fire brigade earlier this evening.

"It seems to be spreading really quickly," she said.

"I could hear it crackling while I was standing in my garden about half a kilometre away.

"The conditions are very hot and the smoke is blowing all across Batley. A lot of people have come out and are watching."

A fire service spokesman said they were alerted to the fire at 8.52pm. The fire was under control by 9.38pm.

Fire crews have also been at Kilner Bank, in the Rawthorpe area, this evening to deal with a grass fire. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8.34pm.

They were still at the scene shortly before 10pm.

The grass fire is the latest to hit West Yorkshire in recent days.