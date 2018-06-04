Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another man has appeared in court accused of playing a part in a mass brawl outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield.

The huge fight outside the fast food restaurant in the early hours of July 1 last year involved around 20 men.

One man has already been jailed over the attack and others were handed community-based penalties by Kirklees magistrates last week.

Tyne Haggerty, 26, was the last man to appear at the Huddersfield court charged in connection with the melee.

He pleaded not guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence to cause a person present to fear for their personal safety.

His co-defendants last week pleaded guilty to lesser charges of using threatening behaviour.

Haggerty, of Firth Street in Aspley, was warned that this option will not be available to him on the day of his trial even if he changes his plea to guilty.

The hearing will take place at the Huddersfield court on July 2 and Haggerty was granted unconditional bail.

The massive brawl outside the John William Street premises was the second in just 24 hours during a weekend of violence in the town.

Participants thew punches, kicks and even a yellow cleaning cone.

YouTube rapper Jahrel Miller, who started the fight, was last week handed a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

And in February Brandon Diskin, 20, of Dalton Clowes in Dalton, was jailed for six weeks for the part he played in the violence.