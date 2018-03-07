Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother endured a terrifying ordeal when a knifeman tried to force open her car door.

The woman, aged 28, was driving with her one-year-old child in the back when two men approached tried to pull open the doors.

Now police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the terrifying attempted robbery in Batley.

It happened on Sunday, February 25 between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Staincliffe Hall Road, outside Al Murad Tiles and a primary school.

The victim was driving a red VW Golf along Staincliffe Hall Road, approaching Halifax Road.

She stopped in order to let a van come out of the Al Murad car park, but as she was doing so two men attempted to open her passenger car door.

The suspects shouted and demand she opened the door, with one of the men then producing a knife, continuing to demand she opened the door whilst a second male was grabbing the handles of the rear doors.

The victim was able to drive away without the doors being opened.

(Image: Google Street View)

Det Con Robert Brook, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who had her one-year-old child in the back.

“Both were understandably distressed but thankfully both were unharmed and nothing was taken.

“We are releasing this image in the hope that we are able to track down the people responsible.

“If anyone recognises this person, has any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, I would encourage you to come forward and speak to the police.”

The first suspect is described as white, in his early 30s, of medium build, with a scar under his left eye and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

The second suspect is described as white, of medium build and was wearing a black Adidas hooded top with white stripes and matching tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180094058 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.