A Leeds United fan suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car outside Elland Road.

West Yorkshire Police issued a statement after reports circulating on social media last night that the man had died.

The accident happened at 4.50pm at the end of United’s 1-0 win over Brentford. It took place right outside the new police station on Elland Road.

Police said a 52-year-old man was hit by a red Ford Fiesta.

The statement says: “A male pedestrian has sustained serious leg injuries and other superficial injuries after being struck by the vehicle.

“It is requested that if there are any witnesses to the collision to contact the police.

“The police are also requesting that if any drivers of any vehicles were in the area at the time had working dash camera footage or have seen the manner of the vehicle being driven, then also make contact on 101 to speak with PC 6042 GIBSON quoting collision reference 13180092691.”