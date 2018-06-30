Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police had to call in bomb disposal experts after a grenade was found in a West Yorkshire garden.

Someone digging in the garden on Stanley Road in Wakefield discovered the device and alerted police yesterday afternoon.

They brought in army bomb disposal experts shortly after the alert at 6.35pm.

The soldiers examined the device and then took it to the police training headquarters at Carr Gate near Wakefield where they blew it up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “The device that was found in Wakefield was believed to be a hand grenade.

"It was taken away to be disposed of in a controlled explosion.”

Grenades are small bombs which were widely used in World War Two and it was not unknown for veterans from the 1939-45 conflict to have taken them home afterwards as souvenirs.

In the past they have turned up during weapons amnesties.