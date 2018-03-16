Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tax cheat, who stole more than £50,000, is being hunted by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Adrian Armitage, 50, of Aysgarth Road, Batley, admitted submitting false tax returns at Leeds Crown Court in January 2017.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to attend court for sentencing six months later on 29 June.

He was involved in submitting 35 false self-assessment returns to claim tax repayments of £51,023.89 which he was not entitled to.

Information about his whereabouts can be reported to HMRC online or by calling the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.

Sandra Smith, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Armitage stole taxpayer’s money which should have been used to fund our public services.

“He admitted his crime in court but chose to run and hide. We will do everything in our power to track him down.

“I urge anyone with information about Armitage’s whereabouts to report it to HMRC online or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”