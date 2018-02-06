Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four males have been arrested in connection with violent disorder at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre at the weekend.

Police say the people arrested are believed to be known to each other and are aged 16, 17, 20 and 21.

It comes after the incident at 3.30pm on Saturday February 2 when police were called to reports of a group of males with weapons, possibly knives, in the busy town centre shopping centre.

No-one was injured during the incident and the group dispersed after only a few minutes.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Det Insp Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID, said today (Tuesday): “This was a targeted incident involving individuals who we believe are known to each other and there was a low risk to the wider general public.

“As part of our investigation, we had a team of dedicated officers who conducted extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and we have subsequently arrested four males in connection with the incident.

“We understand there was concern from our communities in Huddersfield following reports of the incident over the weekend, but I would like to reassure the public that we take all reports of knife crime incredibly seriously and are committed to investigating knife crimes thoroughly at West Yorkshire Police.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“We have many proactive initiatives to prevent knife crime including regular test purchase operations, weapons surrenders and in particular, we continue to work with our partners and schools to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.”

Enquiries are ongoing to identify further suspects who may be involved.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Police also continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident which was seen by a number of bystanders with families.

Eyewitnesses said at least one youth was ‘armed with a machete as a 30-strong gang’ stormed through House of Fraser and out into the multi-storey car park where there was a confrontation in the car wash area.

Police said the incident was “isolated” but stepped up patrols in the area to reassure the public.

Anyone with any further information about the incident, including any witnesses who have not come forward, are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180056910 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.