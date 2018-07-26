Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incidents of arson have rocketed across Kirklees over the past year with a 17.7% increase reported.

A report by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says it attended 982 incidents compared to the previous year where 877 incidents were recorded.

The report says: “Primary fires as a result of arson equates to 24 dwellings, 50 non-domestic properties and 123 vehicle fires. Primary arson fires make up just 22% of the total arson figure.

“The majority of arson incidents are secondary fires, which make up 78% of the total arson figure. Many are attributed to refuse.

“We continue to work with our partners to prevent anti-social fires and report instances of waste build-up and fly tipping to the council.

The increase in arson cases has fuelled the total number of incidents attended across Kirklees.

The report says it “is 8.9% above the set target with 3769 incidents attended over the year.

“This represents an increase compared to the previous year where compares to the previous year where we attended 3578 incidents.

“The most significant factor was the large increase in arson incidents experienced over the first quarter of 2017/18.

“Kirklees District Team will continue to monitor trends and target resources based on intelligence and the variety of data sets/mapping systems to further reduce the activity over the coming year.”

However, in neighbouring Calderdale the report, which covers the period from 1 April, 2017-31 March, 2018, says the district “is bucking the trend for arson. The district has smashed its 2017/18 deliberate fires target by 25.8%.

“Consequently arson incidence has fallen to its lowest ever level in Calderdale with just 368 incidents recorded over the year. The previous year saw 475 recorded arson incidents.”