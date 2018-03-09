The video will start in 8 Cancel

The derelict former Kirklees College was set on fire again this evening in the latest in a long line of suspected arson attacks.

Passing police officers noticed smoke coming from the old infirmary building off Portland Street at about 5pm.

Two crews from Huddersfield and one from Rastrick had to rip open metal security shutters to get into the burning premises.

They found rubbish in a first floor room inside the Grade 2* listed 19th century building had been set ablaze.

No one was found inside.

Police closed off Portland Street to vehicles during rush hour, causing some difficulty for commuters.

Firefighters spent about two hours at the scene, for the second time this week.

Station commander at Huddersfield, Dale Gardener, said the fire was suspected arson.

The incident now joins a long list of suspected arson attacks following Kirklees College’s departure from the premises in 2013.

“We’ve been here quite a number of times last year,” said Station Commander Gardener.

“It quietened down and now it’s picked up again.

“There’s a variety of areas where they could possibly have got in but we’re working with the new owners of the site to try and secure it up.”

The landmark site by Huddersfield’s ring road has fallen into disrepair after the college moved out.

Plans to turn it into a Lidl, luxury retirement flats and an NHS facility were abandoned in late 2016.

Last year a new owner, Leeds based Trinity One LLP, revealed it had purchased the site.

In October it unveiled plans to build a hotel, a Lidl and apartments but no formal planning application has yet been submitted.