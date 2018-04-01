Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting two men who fled after crashing an Audi A3 into a Peugeot, leaving a teenager trapped in the car with serious leg injuries.

The incident occurred at 1.18am today (Sun) near the canal basin at Stainland Road, Elland, at its junction with Wakefield Road.

Emergency services iraced to the scene and found the driver of a grey-coloured Audi A3 RS, travelling from Halifax to Sowerby Bridge, had failed to negotiate the left hand bend and had hit a Peugeot 108 driven by an 18-year-old man.

West Yorkshire Duty Police inspector Graham Hawcroft said: “The police helicopter was sent up to search for them but couldn’t find them and they are still outstanding.

“They were last seen running across the railway tracks towards the railway bridge. The driver of the Peugeot suffered leg injuries, possibly a broken leg.

“Given the time that this happened there won’t have been many people around but anyone who knows anything about it should contact the police on 101 quoting Log 154 of April 1.

“The Audi, which can cost anywhere between £30,000 and £40,000 was not reported as stolen and has now been removed by us and we will be making further enquiries in connection with that car to see who it is registered to.”

Rastrick and Halifax fire crews attended the incident.

Matthew Green, Watch Commander of Halifax Fire Station, said: “The two men in the Audi absconded. The 18-year-old man was conscious and trapped in the Peugeot and suffered lower leg injuries, possibly fractures.

“We extricated him through the back of the vehicle using a long board and he was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.”