A banned driver ignored attempts by police to pull him over - then crashed into a wall.

Anthony Jennings was almost twice the legal limit when the accident happened in Newsome on March 30.

Kirklees magistrates were told the 29-year-old had a problem with alcohol that worsened his mental health issues.

He appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody and pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop when requested to do so by a PC.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said shortly after 7pm the attention of police was drawn to Jennings driving his Fiat Punto along New Laithe Hill.

Document checks showed that he was uninsured and the officers indicated for him to stop.

However Jennings ignored them, speeding up his vehicle but then lost control and collided with a dry stone wall.

They spoke with him and discovered that he had been banned from driving in January.

Police station tests showed that Jennings, of Plantation Drive in Newsome, had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was nearly twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Jennings told police that although he had been drinking he didn’t expect to be that much over the limit.

Zara Begum, mitigating, explained her client suffered from mental health issues including severe depression.

She told magistrates: “That’s resulted in him increasing his alcohol intake, a difficulty he’s had for many years since he was a teenager.

“That has a significant bearing on his mental health. It’s a vicious cycle and he finds himself committing offences and appearing before the court again.

“This is a man with extreme personal issues that need dealing with and he needs help.

“You could send him to prison but that would not address his underlying issues.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until May 23 so that Jennings can be assessed for an alcohol treatment order.

He was released on the condition that he turns up for the assessment.