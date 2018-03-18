Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East seems to have bared its teeth for the final time.

It will be cold tonight with the chances of snow flurries and showers but it will be mainly clear and icy.

According to Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens, as we head into the week the weather is set to improve slightly as the harsh easterly winds give way to the slightly less raw northerlies.

Paul said: “The worst of the snow is over now and I think that’s it for weather from Siberia. Saturday was particularly bad and it’s not like this area to get that snowbound which happened right across Kirklees.

“The weather deteriorated exceptionally quickly late on Saturday afternoon - it was pretty dramatic and nasty stuff.

“This week the thaw will get underway and with the weather once more heading our way from the Atlantic it will become more unsettled with wind, rain and the chance of sleet and snow on higher ground but nothing on the scale we have endured recently.

“It looks like it will be quite a cold Easter with temperatures perhaps a little below normal and the early indications are that spring will properly get underway after Easter.”