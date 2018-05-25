Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our hospitals were bursting at the seams every night last winter, figures have confirmed.

Nearly every bed at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax had a patient in it during the winter crisis of last January.

The Examiner revealed at the time how birthing centre and day surgery units were temporarily closed to free up beds and staff following a surge of seriously ill patients on January 1 and 2.

Now new NHS data has shown the pressure did not let up once January was over.

Bed occupancy levels remained high well into March, leading to the worst crowding since records began.

The level of occupancy for beds at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust was 93.3% in January to March this year compared to an overnight occupancy level of 75.6% for the same period the year before.

Health experts advise that occupancy levels should ideally be under 85%.

Anything over this level is regarded as riskier for patients as this leads to bed shortages, periodic bed crises, and a rise in hospital-acquired infections such as MRSA.

A study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal found that reducing bed occupancy to 90% or less led to a drop in death rates and an improvement in waiting time performance in A&E.

The trust saw 95.5% of general and acute beds occupied during the period and 61.1% of maternity beds, of which the trust has 48.

Overall, Calderdale and Huddersfield had 755 beds available in January to March 2018, 56 fewer than in January to March 2017.

Across England, 90% of NHS beds were occupied overnight in January to March 2018 – also the highest recorded occupancy rate since quarterly bed

occupancy data began to be published in March to June 2010.