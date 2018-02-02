Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A betting shop worker stole thousands of pounds from his employer and gambled it all away at a rival bookies - before handing himself in to police and texting his boss to apologise.

Gambling addict Craig Wallace - who on Facebook calls himself Wally - was deputy manager of a Coral shop when he lost more than £3,000 of his employer’s money on September 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 33-year-old, of School Street in Moldgreen, was working when he took around £200-300 from the till or safe, hid it in his clothes and went to a nearby William Hill store.

Having lost it all on bets, he returned to work, stole more money and gambled it away again.

Prosecutor Jessica Randal told the court his manager texted him the next day to ask if he was coming into work. Wallace replied: “No. I’m on my way to the police station. I’ve gambled all the money in the safe. I need help man. I’m sorry, I’ve f**ked up.”

The manager texted back: “Idiot. Where are you?”

He replied: “I’m on my way to the police station. I’m not lying.”

The till was down around £3,100.

At the time of the offence, Wallace, who has 13 previous convictions including theft, handling stolen goods, and taking a vehicle without consent, was subject to a suspended sentence for motoring offences.

He pleaded guilty to theft and breach of a suspended sentence.

Probation officer Mick Berry told the court that gambling was no longer a problem for the defendant, who spent six years in the army, suffers from depression, has been homeless and has three children to three different women.

He also said the defendant’s compliance with the probation service has been ‘excellent and almost beyond reproach’ and he has even exceeded the amount of hours of unpaid work he needed to complete for a previous community order.

Wallace, who defended himself in court, told the judge: “To be honest your honour, I was very embarrassed at the time of the incident. I am quite a proud person and I am very embarrassed.

“It’s a horrible thing to weigh on my shoulders.”

Adding that he had banned himself from gambling shops, is seeking counselling and was working at an electrical warehouse in Elland, he said: “I’ve got a house, I’m starting to work, I’ve just had first contact with my eldest daughter, but I am prepared for the circumstances.”

Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC said: “Having heard from the probation officer, it is clear to me you have completed all the obligations and you responded very well to it.”

Adding that the public interest would be best served in this way again, the judge sentenced him to a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement, which is in addition to his previous requirement, and ordered him to repay £1,500 in installments of £100 per month.