There was a bad-tempered exchange between a Tory and the leader of the Labour-run administration at Kirklees Council over a threat of full-blown strike action by the borough’s bin workers.

At the authority’s full council meeting in Huddersfield Town Hall council leader Shabir Pandor outlined how the long-running dispute over holidays and allegations of bullying had played out in recent months.

He called last week’s strike “unfortunate” but that the authority was hopeful of finding a resolution and drawing protracted discussions to a close.

And referencing evidence that appeared to contradict workers’ claims, he said council managers were being “indirectly bullied.”

But in a stinging rebuke Kirkburton Conservative Clr Richard Smith dismissed his answer as “a very long-winded response.”

And in a direct attack on Clr Pandor’s leadership he added: “What has the Kirklees political leadership been doing to avert this action? The officers are doing all the work. What are you doing about it personally, Councillor Pandor?”

Clr Pandor rebuffed the comment and reiterated that politicians should not interfere in issues of industrial action.

And he warned Clr Smith: “Let’s not play politics.”

The comment was greeted with laughter from Tories with one shouting “What a joke!”

Clr Pandor countered: “I am not part of management or a member of staff. This is a very serious issue. We have a very good senior management team and I will not get involved in process. That will do no good to anybody.

“To get involved personally will damage everything that this council stands for. We have to have full confidence in our staff. I will not allow our members to get involved in law.

“Let’s not play politics.”

Bin workers with the union Unison have given Kirklees Council until July 17 to come up with a satisfactory proposal that addresses their concerns over not being able to take holidays as well as allegations of bullying, harassment and racism.

Bin workers went on a seven-day strike last Tuesday and even picketed Huddersfield Town Hall.