A Huddersfield binman who was confronted by a self-styled paedophile hunter on his own doorstep has admitted a child sex charge.

Robert Pearson, 56, of Honley , pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child during a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that the charge relates to discussing kissing, mutual masturbation and performing and receiving oral sex between November 1, 2017 and January 5, 2018.

Pearson, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Armley, had been arrested by police minutes after the confrontation at his home in Honley in January.

The sentencing was listed for March 12.

The paedophile hunter had ‘live-streamed’ the confrontation on Pearson’s doorstep on social media.

He was a full-time employee with the council and was married with a 24-year-old son.

The maximum sentence for such a crime is 14 years in jail.