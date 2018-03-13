The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huge pressure on hospital beds at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary has forced its birth centre to close.

This means all babies are now having to be born in Calderdale Royal Infirmary ... or at home.

Hospital bosses say the six birth centre beds are needed for emergency admissions elsewhere in the hospital.

A spokeswoman for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the birthing centre is closed to mums-to-be and ruled out rumours it had been closed due to staffing levels, as some had claimed to the Examiner previously.

Chief Operating Officer Helen Barker said “This year we have seen unprecedented numbers of patients requiring admission in line with the national picture.

“We have taken extra measures to ensure we can care safely for our patients by using areas to provide extra beds which are needed for emergency admissions.

“As a result we have taken the decision to temporarily close the Birth Centre at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. We review this position on a daily basis.

“We have robust plans in place, including contacting parents due to give birth to make them aware and offer them alternatives, which include the Calderdale Birth Centre or a home birth.

“We also have midwives on site for patients who may go into early labour.”

The Birth Centre opened in 2008 and offered a midwife-led approach to childbirth, with some rooms fitted with birthing pools.

Under controversial plans to reconfigure hospitals in Halifax and Huddersfield HRI which now has 400 beds would be demolished and replaced with a new hospital with just 64 beds while Calderdale Royal Hospital would be increased from 400 to between 615 and 700.