Calls have been made for more safety measures at an accident blackspot after a car ended up on its roof just yards from the scene of smash where a young driver died.

The driver of a blue BMW is believed to have escaped serious injury after his car hit a lamppost and overturned in icy Round Ings Road at Scapegoat Hill at just after 11pm on Friday.

The crash came exactly three weeks after 21-year-old Joe Brook died after his car ploughed into a stone wall.

The road, close to the Pennine Manor Hotel, was closed for about two hours on Friday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “One person was involved and the car was badly damaged, but there is no record of any injuries.”

Local resident Ainsley Howell, 62, lives near the scene of the collision.

He said: “If you saw the speed people drive down that road, it’s scary. The more people are aware it’s an accident blackspot the more likely something will be done about it.

“I don’t know what the answer is: speed bumps, speed cameras, whatever, but the sooner something is done about it the better.”

Colne Valley ward councillor Nicola Turner (Lib Dem) has stressed the urgency of the situation.

“I am very concerned about the number of accidents there,” she said.

“Discussions have already taken place but they need a bit of oomph behind them to get action started.

“There are a number of factors why so many accidents are happening up there, one is the amount of ice from surface water freezing, as well as potholes.

“Drainage is already being organised to reduce the amount of water from the nearby farm running onto the road and freezing.

“At the moment, it’s taking Kirklees up to 28 days to sort out potholes which is ridiculous. People can drive over them at speed and easily bounce off.”

She added: “The other factor is people speeding.

“The irony is, when the potholes get fixed people just drive faster. Even some more signs warning people about the speed limit could help.

“We need highways officers to take a look and give us some suggestions as to what to do next.”

Hundreds attended the funeral for Joe at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church last Wednesday.

An engineer, he died only two weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday.