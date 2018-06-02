Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a man has been found inside a property at Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to a property on Ingham Road in Thornhill Lees at 2.14pm on Friday after the body of an adult man was found inside.

A force spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing but, at this stage, there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the matter is being treated as a sudden death.”

The matter will be now passed to Bradford Coroner’s Office to see whether an inquest needs to be held or not.

Residents have told the Examiner that police and ambulance crews were called to the street and a forensic examination was carried out.

The Examiner was told that a man who lived there had not been seen for about three months.