A boxer has denied murdering a doorman.

Ashley King appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) in connection with the murder of Gareth Atkinson.

Mr Atkinson, 25, of Meltham, was found badly injured in the communal area of flats on Bentley Street in Lockwood on May 8.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, previously told Leeds Crown Court: “He received a single stab wound to the neck from which he quickly died.”

The defendant, who appeared in court from custody, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

A provisional trial date had been set for October 2, but has now been delayed to October 15 to accommodate Mr Atkinson’s sister’s honeymoon.

King, 28, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until the trial which is expected to last five days.

It will hear evidence from eyewitness Jade Walker-Saunders.