A boy handed over his Armani cap and a shoulder bag after a group of teenagers surrounded him and one threatened him with a knife.

The 16-year-old was grabbed and threatened on Sunday afternoon at the bus station in Wade Street, Halifax .

Detectives with Halifax CID said the robbery happened at around 4.30pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It occurred after a group of males approached and surrounded the 16-year-old male victim, demanding property.

“He was then grabbed by one of the men and threatened with a knife.

“The 16-year-old gave them his Armani cap and shoulder bag.

“The suspects were described as a group of black males, aged between 14 and 18.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact Halifax District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180045439.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”