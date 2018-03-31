Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telecoms and TV broadcaster BT is turning to virtual reality to help recruit 150 new apprentices across Yorkshire.

The company aims to employ more than 1,300 people UK-wide in a number of roles from TV production, engineering and customer service to helping tackle the growing threat of cyber-crime.

In Yorkshire, the new recruits will be based in Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford and Doncaster with positions in customer service, IT, engineering and mechanics up for grabs.

BT is one of the first UK companies to use virtual reality technology as a way of recruiting, as it looks at innovative techniques for attracting the best graduates.

The assessment process will include candidates being asked to complete a series of virtual reality “Crystal Maze” style tasks. BT will assess candidates based on three measures – analytical skills, how they handle change and their drive and enthusiasm to get tasks completed.

The latest recruitment drive for apprenticeships and graduates is in addition to Openreach’s announcement last week that it aims to recruit 3,500 engineers – 220 of them to be based in Yorkshire and the Humber.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest employers with 82,800 people based in the UK and about 6,600 in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The new roles, which include those within EE and Plusnet, are spread across the country. Some will be based at BT’s research centre in Suffolk which is playing a leading role in the development of artificial intelligence, ultrafast broadband and 5G technologies.

Many of the apprentices will also achieve foundation and full degrees as part of their work at BT, while some graduates will also achieve fully funded qualifications.

Tom Keeney, chair of BT’s regional board in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “This recruitment is more great news for our region.

“It underlines the leading role that BT plays in communities across Yorkshire and the Humber and is a tribute to the quality of our local staff. They play a vital role in providing essential products and services for the households and businesses across the region, as well as, of course, being part of these local communities themselves.”

Apply via www.btplc.com/Careercentre/earlycareers/apprentices/howtoapply/index.htm .