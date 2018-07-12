Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted burglar’s “sporadic life” was blamed on his failure to turn up for his probation appointments.

Peter Schofield, of Moorside Road in Dewsbury, was locked up for 13 months in March last year.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he used a forklift truck to steal a van from a mill complex - only to be caught by a tracker belonging to his mum.

He had borrowed her mobile phone before heading to Hi-Q Beds at the Alexandra Mills complex in Batley.

There he smashed a window to enter the building and steal keys to a Mercedes work van which he stole after using a forklift truck to ram open the premises’ locked gates.

The van then veered onto the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoided hitting some parked cars before colliding with a wall.

Schofield was jailed after pleading guilty to offences of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and using a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

The now 23-year-old was released from prison on September 29 last year, the Huddersfield court was told.

He had to comply with post-sentence supervision requirements but missed appointments with his probation officer on April 19 and May 9 and 25.

Magistrates were told that the rules were explained to him at his induction appointments but he then missed further sessions without any explanation. His progress had been very sporadic and he described his post-custody requirements as “a headache”, they heard.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that his client was homeless for a while after falling out with his mother and had issues receiving his benefits.

He told magistrates: “He did bury his head in the sand. Due to his homelessness and problems with benefits, probation was put onto the back foot.

“Now he has made up with mum and is back living with her.

“If he goes to prison he will lose his benefits and she won’t be able to look after him.

“He has overcome the main stumbling block and I ask you to give him one last chance to show that he can comply with his post-sentence supervision.”

Magistrates fined Schofield £40 and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.