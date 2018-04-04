Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blasphemous burglars broke into a church on Easter Sunday - before trying to steal the Holy bread.

The thieves took a donation box containing merely a few pennies in the raid on Christ Church on Staincliffe Hall Road in Batley.

The break-in happened after the Easter Sunday service, when the church’s tabernacle, which holds the Holy bread of the Eucharist, was prised from the wall.

Burglars also smashed a valuable stained-glass window and made off with a fan heater and a stereo.

(Image: Fr Gordon Newton)

Fr Gordon Newton, the Vicar of Staincliffe and Carlinghow said “It’s really worrying that the destruction will cost thousands to repair and has caused a lot of heartache at a time when the church is normally joyful, yet the thieves only stole maybe a hundred pounds worth of stuff.”

Christ Church was built in 1857 and is a Grade II listed building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Between 3.30pm on 1st April and 06.30am on 2nd April, a burglary occurred at a church on Staincliffe Hall Road, Batley.

(Image: Fr Gordon Newton)

“It is believed those responsible forced a window to gain entry and took a number of items before making away. It included a sound system and equipment, as well as a donation box.

“Anyone who saw suspicious activity in and around the location between these times or anyone who could assist with enquiries is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”