Blasphemous burglars broke into a church on Easter Sunday - before trying to steal the Holy bread.

The thieves took a donation box containing merely a few pennies in the raid on Christ Church on Staincliffe Hall Road in Batley.

The break-in happened after the Easter Sunday service, when the church’s tabernacle, which holds the Holy bread of the Eucharist, was prised from the wall.

Burglars also smashed a valuable stained-glass window and made off with a fan heater and a stereo.

Thieves smashed a stained glass window at Christ Church, Staincliffe, on Easter Sunday

Fr Gordon Newton, the Vicar of Staincliffe and Carlinghow said “It’s really worrying that the destruction will cost thousands to repair and has caused a lot of heartache at a time when the church is normally joyful, yet the thieves only stole maybe a hundred pounds worth of stuff.”

Christ Church was built in 1857 and is a Grade II listed building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Between 3.30pm on 1st April and 06.30am on 2nd April, a burglary occurred at a church on Staincliffe Hall Road, Batley.

Thousands of pounds' worth of damage was caused to Christ Church in the burglary

“It is believed those responsible forced a window to gain entry and took a number of items before making away. It included a sound system and equipment, as well as a donation box.

“Anyone who saw suspicious activity in and around the location between these times or anyone who could assist with enquiries is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”