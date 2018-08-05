Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers using Huddersfield Bus Station are being advised to check if they are affected by stand changes which come into effect from Monday.

Kirklees Council is carrying out a £400,000 overhaul to the bus station building, which also houses a 450-space multi-storey car park.

The work, which involves treating the building’s external walls and metal strengthening bars to prevent corrosion, is expected to take 20 weeks.

To ensure the safety of customers, drivers and staff while the work takes place West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which manages the bus station, will be closing some stands and transferring services.

It is expected that six stands will be affected during each stage of the scheme.

From Monday stands A, H, J, K, L and M will be closed, which will mean the following changes to services:

81 81A Clayton West 82 83 83X Denby Dale 85 Lepton 85A Houses Hill moves from stand C to stand E; 181 183 185 Marsden 184 Manchester moves from stand M to stand G; 231 232 Wakefield moves from C to stand F; 262 Brighouse moves from stand M to stand E; 301 302 (First) Golcar from stand K to stand C; 301 (Yorkshire Tiger) Golcar from stand D; 303 304 Scapegoat Hill from stand D; 341 Stocksmoor 341A Almondbury from stand V; 342 Almondbury from stand X; 343 Halifax moves from stand L to stand B; 358 Ashenhurst from stand X; 360 360A Brackenhall moved from stand L to stand B; 377 378 Mount from moved from stand C to stand E; 394 395 396 Slaithwaite/Wilberlee moved from stand L to stand B; 536 537 Halifax moved from stand L to stand B; 547 Brighouse 549 Halifax moved from stand L to stand B; 900 901 902 Hebden Bridge moved from stand M to stand G; Free Town Bus (Kirklees College) from stand P; Free Town Bus (Town Centre) from stand V; and Bingo Bus service from stand V.