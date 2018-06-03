Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former textile design student has put her creative skill to use building up a thriving business in the Holme Valley.

Now Nichola Radcliffe’s business providing gifts of all kinds made from wood has been rebranded from Add Your Image to become Nellie’s Wooden Workshop – named after Nichola’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter – and moved to bigger premises in Holmfirth.

Nichola, 36, began her business after inheriting some money when her grandfather died. She used the cash to buy a laser cutter/engraver and set about making cards and gifts in her parents’ garage and selling them from a market stall.

As the business grew, she moved to shop premises in Daisy Lane. Four years later, the business has switched to bigger premises at Hollowgate – allowing Nichola to bring the workshop and retail unit together on one site.

Said Nichola: “I did textile design at university and also worked in design and print. I decided to put it all together and started the business five years ago as Add Your Imager.

“We have now rebranded as Nellie’s Wooden Workshop and we are also getting a sister website up and running called Nellie’s Wedding Workshop.”

Nichola designs and makes all the items for sale, including personalised wooden toys, wedding stationery, keepsake boxes, greeting cards, bunting, Christmas decorations and picture frames. Mum and dad Tim and Yvonne Radcliffe help out while Nichola’s partner Thomas Sullivan, 35, handles social media and PR.

The family spent two weeks redecorating the ground floor and first floor of the building at Hollowgate before holding an official opening on Friday.

Nichola said the new venue gave the business more exposure. “In the old shop at Daisy Lane, we were quite tucked away,” she said. “Here, just from working on the building there are so many people walking across the bridge. We can see it will make a massive difference.”

Despite what she called “negative vibes about the high street” Nichola refuted suggestions that Holmfirth was struggling as a retail centre.

She said the building at Hollowgate had only become available because its previous occupant, interiors and gifts business The Pattern Principle, had moved to premises in Victoria Road. And furniture retailer Lionhart Boutique, which occupied that unit, was now based at Meltham Mills.

“That’s three businesses that are all doing well,” said Nichola.

She said Holmfirth market hall was also bustling on Thursdays with stalls selling artisan cheeses, bread and fresh fruit and veg.

But she agreed more new ideas would be welcome. She is considering opening up the workshop for people to see how her products are made.

“Holmfirth has so many creative people around,” she added. “It would be nice to have a monthly event such as a craft market as well.”