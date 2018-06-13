Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 370 vacancies in the Huddersfield area are listed on a new job search website.

The Find A Job website was launched by the Department for Work and Pensions in May to replace its Universal Jobmatch website, which closes on Saturday (June 16).

Jo Ledgard, of Huddersfield Jobcentre, said the new website now had details of 373 vacancies in the Huddersfield area.

The new site had been designed to be simpler to use – with just an email address and password required to register.

“After creating an account and logging in to the website there is a standard search engine immediately available or the option of doing an advanced search,” she said.

Users can also check, copy and paste or print out their previous job views, searches and applications made; upload up to five CVs; and sign up for email alerts to get notifications of jobs appearing on Find A Job in specific areas of interest to them.

Jo added: “Find a job is a lot more user friendly for our customers and for the employers who use the Jobcentre to find and advertise vacancies and as it’s a government site it is free to advertise and use.”

Among the 373 vacancies being advertised, 87 are in healthcare and nursing, 39 were in sales, 22 were in trade and construction, 20 were in administration and 20 were in warehousing and logistics.

The figures come as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that unemployment in Yorkshire and the Humber fell by 16,000 to 120,000 in the three months to April.

Nationally, the number of people in work rose by 146,000 in the quarter to April to 32.39m – the highest figure since records began in 1971. Unemployment fell by 38,000 to 1.42m, the lowest since 1975, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The claimant count, which includes people on Jobseeker’s Allowance and the unemployment element of Universal Credit, fell by 7,700 last month to 886,000, around 90,000 more than a year ago.

Among parliamentary constituencies, the May claimant count for Huddersfield totalled 2,320, which is down by 95 on the previous month. The Colne Valley figure was down by 45 at 1,460.