A technology specialist based in Elland is onto a winner after securing a £1m contract with bookmaker Betfred.

The betting firm has invested in Vapour Cloud’s omnichannel platform Höllr as part of an extensive project to overhaul its call centre infrastructure. When fully deployed, the solution will encompass recordable voice, video, SMS, email and social media dialogue. A secure payment gateway compliant to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Level 1 will also ensure adherence to industry legislation.

Commenting on the technology involved, Vapour Cloud chief executive Tim Mercer said: “This really is a ‘next generation’ solution, particularly suitable for businesses with a B2C contact centre operation where security is a must.”

Betfred will now produce a host of call-related metrics that will drive performance improvements within the team. These statistics will include the number of calls missed and received, call sources, time and date stamps and waiting durations. The flexibility of the platform will also allow Betfred staff to work from home if necessary.

The phased six-month roll out of the technology follows a three-month “proof of concept” project, with a VIP team of Betfred beta-testers. Once fully operational at Betfred’s 150-strong call centre in Wigan, the platform will be implemented throughout the firm’s 1,700 UK shops.

Vapour Cloud worked with pure technology group (PTG) to secure the deal.

Betfred receives an average of 50,000 incoming calls per month.

Said Tim: “Betfred has long prioritised the security of its customers details, but as cloud-based tech evolves so too do the opportunities to ensure even greater compliance. This is particularly important given the looming introduction of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The investment will also promote greater flexibility within the team, without any detriment to the customer experience.

“This is a fantastic contract for us to win and it is a testament to the technological capabilities of our platform, particularly because many other industry solutions couldn’t fulfil the compliance brief.

“It’s also a strong example of how we work with channel partners to deliver complex solutions that may otherwise be unattainable. The client benefits from a safe pair of hands and the partner expands their revenue potential.”

PTG sales director Gary Saunders said: “This project is the result of a superb partnership between Betfred, pure technology group and Vapour, which has long focused on the delivery of significant benefits for Betfred and its customers. It brings together expertise in multiple disciplines to totally transform the organisation’s approach to communications.”

