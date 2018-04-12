The video will start in 8 Cancel

When we go shopping in supermarkets we never think about the huge logistical operation behind how all the hundreds of thousands of items got there.

Now the Co-op has released a film showing life in a major distribution centre which serves the north of England - including Co-op stores in Huddersfield .

Filmmakers have created a video showcasing the massive amount of work undertaken by staff at the Society’s Leicester-based distribution hub to supply hundreds of stores across 16 counties.

As well as offering a never before seen look at Central England Co-op’s distribution operation, the movie also reveals some amazing statistics that show just what goes into shelves stocked all year round.

Some of these facts and figures include:

The three distribution sites deliver to over 200 hundred stores, 24 hours a day, 364 days a year

Over 30 million cases of products are delivered each year including 150,000 tubs of chocolate at Christmas and 80,000 cases of chocolate eggs at Easter

The Food Distribution Centre helps Central England Co-op’s environmental work by helping to recycle 345 tonnes of cardboard every single month

More than 300 workers help supply over 200 stores across 16 counties from the Society’s Food Distribution Centre, which is spread over 120,000 sq ft and is the equivalent size of six Olympic swimming pools.

The Society’s distribution hub is also home to a 42,000 sq ft Chilled Distribution Centre which supplies everything from turkeys and pork pies to double cream and fruit.