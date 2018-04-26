Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young entrepreneur who was locked up for dealing drugs has said he is glad he went to prison.

Former University of Huddersfield student Jacob Hill once featured on TV pitching his Lazy Camper business to Kirkheaton born millionaire and founder of Innocent Smoothies, Richard Reed.

Aged 21, he employed six staff, had received £300,000 investment, won awards from Sir Richard Branson and Prince Andrew, and been crowned Yorkshire’s Young Entrepreneur of the year.

But in 2014 his world collapsed when he was caught selling ecstasy and cannabis at Leeds Festival.

He was jailed for 28 months in July 2015, serving almost 10 months at Armley Jail in Leeds and Wealstun Prison near Wetherby.

The Brighouse-based businessman, who is the son of two retired police officers, quickly bounced back, launching a recruitment firm for ex-offenders called Offploy.

Almost two years on from his release he was invited to meet with Justice Minister David Gauke to discuss how criminals can be rehabilitated through employment.

Speaking to the Examiner, Jacob said his life had been spiralling out of control after he racked up £17,000 debts for his failing camping business.

“I’m glad I went to prison for the sake of how it changed my trajectory,” he said. “It was the biggest wake up call for me as I was on a destructive path.

“But, also, we were able to start Offploy because of the people I met inside.

“I realised we need to be supporting these people more.

“A lot of employers are missing out on the fact there are guys in prison who are ready and willing to work.

“We just need to open our eyes a bit more to support people who are in there.”

Mr Gauke, who has set out ambitious plans to reform prisons, said he was looking closely at how Offploy worked.

He said: “We’re really keen to find good ways we can help ex-prisoners and this is certainly a very interesting model.

“It’s right that employers do look to take on ex-offenders to give them that opportunity.

“It’s right we have a system where we are focussed on employment.

“We need to understand what employers need and put the message out that this is an opportunity.”

At his sentencing, judge Recorder R Singh, told the court he would have preferred to avoid jailing Jacob but could not do so as the value of drugs he was carrying breached the threshold.

Asked by the Examiner if non-violent drug cases should be treated differently, Mr Gauke refused to comment.

But he did say that short sentences were proven not to work well.

“The prison population has grown a lot in the past 25 years,” he said. “I would like to see that fall.

“One of the important ways of doing that is to reduce re-offending.

“That’s the point of focussing on employment, because if we can get people into employment they’re much less likely to re-offend.

“Short sentences are less effective in terms of reducing re-offending than a lot of community sentences.”

Talking about his plans to stop drugs and violence in prison, of which Leeds Prison has been named as one of the worst, he added: “We have to get the basics right in prisons that means doing everything we can to stop the drugs getting in.

“There’s a relatively new challenge with these psychoactive substances (Spice), so we’re making sure we’ve got the ability to stop them with scanners and dogs and so on.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got discipline within prisons and one of the things we are doing across the country is recruiting new prison officers.

“We made a promise to have recruited an additional 2,500 prison officers by the end of this year and we’ve actually recruited 3,100.

“I’m very keen to make sure we have the right incentives in prisons so if you do the right thing, do the courses, do what you need to do, there are proper incentives there to reward it.

“Equally if you’ve got people who are manipulating other prisoners, running criminal gangs within prisons, organising smuggling of drugs, we need to look at those people.

“They might not be in there for the most serious offences or the longest sentences, but actually they are a bigger risk to the running of prisons than other offenders and they need to be treated accordingly.”

Examiner readers often comment that many sentences for violence around Huddersfield are too lenient.

Asked to comment, Mr Gauke, said: “Prison is vital part of our criminal justice system.

“There are people who need to go to prison and some of them for a very long time.

“What has happened in recent years is we’ve seen a very big increase in the prison population and actually sentences have got tougher, especially for the crimes people are worried about, violence and sexual offences.

“Sentences are noticeably tougher than they were 10 years ago but we also have to recognise the vast majority of prisoners will leave at some point

“And when they do, it is better for society that they go on and get a job.”