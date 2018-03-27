Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy petrol station in Brighouse has re-opened following a million pound re-build.

Following five months of demolition and building work, the new look Crown Service Station at Wakefield Road is now a state-of-the-art Shell-branded petrol station, complete with NISA convenience store.

The refurbishment has resulted in the creation of a much larger petrol station with additional pumps – all of which are the latest high pressure pumps for improved efficiency.

The new NISA store offers customers a wider choice than the old petrol station’s unbranded shop and will support the business to achieve its goal of increased retail sales.

Crown Service Station has been owned and operated by husband and wife Salim and Mumtaz Patel for the last 25 years.

Their decision to undertake the refurbishment comes as a result of identifying the potential of the property and the benefits an enhanced offering could offer to their business.

A team from Royal Bank of Scotland, headed by senior relationship manager Nick Milner, supported the £1m re-development project with a seven figure funding deal.

Rajeev & Co Accountants introduced Salim and Mumtaz Patel to the bank and assisted the deal.

Architect and planner Richard Shinn provided building consultancy services.