A busy petrol station in Brighouse has re-opened following a million pound re-build.

Following five months of demolition and building work, the new look Crown Service Station at Wakefield Road is now a state-of-the-art Shell-branded petrol station, complete with NISA convenience store.

The refurbishment has resulted in the creation of a much larger petrol station with additional pumps – all of which are the latest high pressure pumps for improved efficiency.

The new NISA store offers customers a wider choice than the old petrol station’s unbranded shop and will support the business to achieve its goal of increased retail sales.

Crown Service Station at Brighouse before its million-pound re-build

Crown Service Station has been owned and operated by husband and wife Salim and Mumtaz Patel for the last 25 years.

Their decision to undertake the refurbishment comes as a result of identifying the potential of the property and the benefits an enhanced offering could offer to their business.

A team from Royal Bank of Scotland, headed by senior relationship manager Nick Milner, supported the £1m re-development project with a seven figure funding deal.

Rajeev & Co Accountants introduced Salim and Mumtaz Patel to the bank and assisted the deal.

Architect and planner Richard Shinn provided building consultancy services.