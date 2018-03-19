Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget camping and go glamping at Holmfirth .

For Holme Valley Camping and Caravan Park has set up five glamping cabins for those who prefer to be snug and cosy ... especially in the winter months.

For the new cabins - which will have their first guests for Easter - will be available all year round and even have their own kitchenette.

They all come with lighting and heating and sleep either five or three people.

The leap into the glamorous camping sector is a first for Philip and Hazel Peaker who set up the family business 30 years ago in 16 acre woodland at Thongsbridge.

Six years ago their daughter Naomi and son-in-law Ben came on board after quitting their teaching jobs in Nottingham.

They relocated to a house a stone’s throw from the site together with their young family - Toby and Freya, five and son Max who is seven.

Ben said: “Glamping is something we’ve wanted to do for some time now but as a small business it’s a significant investment so we had to be sure it was the right fit.

“We did some research, even went and stayed at a few and then came across a company in Nottingham called Arctic Pods which we ended up going for.”

Ben said they then applied for planning permission which went fairly smoothly and they located an area in their top field for the cabins to be situated.

Ben added: “The field isn’t really suitable for camping as it’s got a slope but the cabins have a raised decking and so aren’t affected.

“We liked the look of Arctic Cabins when we first saw them and they have space for a bunk bed because of the vertical frames which makes great use of space.

“They also have a kitchenette and table and chairs.”

Ben and Naomi are hoping the new accommodation will bring in all year round visitors.

Ben added: “We are open all year and have bookings for motorhomes in the winter but this is a way to boost winter tourism not just for ourselves but for Holmfirth.”

In order to secure the expansion the family were assisted by Pennine Prospects who offer grants to small and medium sized rural businesses for development under the Government’s LEADER scheme.

They will be reimbursed 40% of the cost due to the benefit the rural economy and creating employment.