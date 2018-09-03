Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business chiefs are moving to create a pot of cash to invest in Huddersfield town centre.

A drive to secure an official Huddersfield Business Investment District or BID is building up pace behind the scenes.

BIDS were launched by the government to allow an extra levy to be charged on firms in certain areas that want to group together to finance long term projects.

With 270 UK places already operating with BID status – including Halifax, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield – Huddersfield’s business community is determined that it does not get left behind.

Leaders from the Chamber of Commerce, Huddersfield Civic Society, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Media Centre, Kirklees Council and the university say getting BID status will give one voice for local businesses.

They say it gives back ownership of the town to its people, who can direct how investment in improvements is spent, unlike business rates which are pooled nationally and then re-distributed by the government.

BIDs have been supported nationwide by business owners, major retailers and restaurant chains with outlets in Huddersfield, such as Marks & Spencer, Boots, Wilko, Wetherspoons and McDonald’s and many others.

BID money could be used for improving access and smartening up the appearance of the town, addressing crime and safety issues, and promoting the town in a positive and co-ordinated way through events and marketing.

The proposed BID zone, which has not been finalised, is the area within Huddersfield ring road.

A secondary zone around that has also been identified, stretching a few hundred metres beyond the ring road.

What is a Business Improvement District? A Business Improvement District (BID) is a defined area in which a levy is charged on all business rate payers in addition to the business rates bill. This levy is used to develop projects which will benefit businesses in the local area. There is no limit on what projects or services can be provided through a Business Improvement District. The only requirement is that it should be something that is in addition to services provided by local authorities. Improvements may include, but are not limited to, extra safety/security, cleansing and environmental measures. Typically a Business Improvement District is within a local authority boundary but in April 2013 government introduced Cross Boundary Business Improvement Districts enabling Business Improvement Districts to operate across local authority boundaries.

Vernon O’Reilly, Centre Manager of the Piazza Centre and Chairman of The Huddersfield Partnership, said he was delighted to see such strong support for BID status from local businesses and organisations.

“BID gives back ownership of the town to those investing in it,” he said.

“Importantly, it does not involve taking money from existing council services but instead provides additional money and services for the town.

“The funds raised are expected to bring in a substantial return for local businesses through improvements to the town centre.

“The transformation will also benefit local people and encourage visitors, footfall and spend.

“This money is ring fenced for BID objectives.

“Those objectives would have been compiled and voted upon by the businesses themselves and funds raised would be used in addition to any moneys already planned by normal, ongoing council investment.

“There is much work to do to ensure that all businesses and organisations within the BID area have the opportunity to shape the BID proposal and business plan, including surveys, workshops and personal interviews.

“Surveys are currently being circulated, with around 100 already completed and BID Consultants are conducting face-to-face interviews with business owners and managers within the proposed BID zone.”

Steven Leigh, Head of Policy and Representation at the Chamber of Commerce, said: “The aim is to make Huddersfield a better place to visit, shop, relax, work and live.

“An improved town centre means a better trading environment and more prosperity for our town, our businesses and our residents.”

David Wyles, Chair of Huddersfield Civic Society, said: “The society has major concerns regarding the current vitality and image of the town centre.

“It fully endorses the concept of the BID and its outline proposals and hopes it will gain the support of local businesses, residents and the council.”

Barney Mynott, Development Manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “There are some great small independent traders in Huddersfield.

“Getting a BID for the town would help attract more people into the town and into these shops. This will ensure Huddersfield remains vibrant and lively, and that is what everybody wants.”

Brent Woods, Chief Executive of The Media Centre, said: “I’m excited to see the development of a BID for Huddersfield.

“It has the potential to be a responsive source of funding and support for the needs of the local business community and help to make our town centre safer, more vibrant and attractive to new investment.”

Clr Julie Stewart-Turner said: “I am supporting the BID as I think it is an exciting opportunity for Huddersfield, which will provide benefits for everyone.

“BID is a vehicle to bring together everyone who has an interest in the town centre, to enable them to work together constructively, and provide a bright, sustainable future for our town.”

If you are a business owner in the proposed BID Zone, pay business rates and have not yet been contacted or have any queries regarding the Huddersfield BID or wish to get involved in helping the BID project please contact us on: enquiries@huddersfieldbid.co.uk for more information or a visit.