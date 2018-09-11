Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Online retailer Buy it Direct has taken on a massive 26 new apprentices – in just one day.

Based at the firm’s head office in Leeds Road, Deighton, the new apprentices are now working in nearly all departments including buying, marketing, customer services, returns, IT and supply chain.

Rachel Morrisson, head of HR at Buy it Direct , said: “We’ve taken on over 100 apprentices over the last five years and had some great success.

“We’ve got people who’ve worked their way up in the business. After just three years of working here one apprentice is now the supervisor of our warehouse and another is a buyer for one of our busiest websites.”

Rachel went on to talk about general recruitment in Huddersfield and said: “We’ve been recruiting solidly for the last three years and we’ve had mixed results getting candidates through the door.

“Sometimes we don’t get enough applicants and sometimes they’re not right for our business. But with apprentices and graduates we can train them up to make sure they fit our way of working and we get eager individuals who want to get stuck into work.

“Apprentices don’t replace our need for more senior staff though and we’re still looking for big hires like a brand manager, IT developers and recruits for our digital marketing team.

“It’s just a shame that a lot of IT and digital talent seems to want to go to Manchester and Leeds when there’s a huge company on their doorstep offering them a decent wage and huge potential to build a career and make a difference in a fast growing business.”

Rachel said apprentices brought new energy to the business and added: “Young talent brings creative, new ideas to the business and as a dynamic, progressive business we are always changing to adapt to our customers and what they want.

“A lot of these apprentices bring a passion for the online world and technology and that is what our business is about. Together with the wealth of experience within the business and our new hungry apprentices, the sky is the limit!”

Apprentice Ethan, who has just joined the buying team, said: “I was a bit nervous at first and excited to meet new people.

“I didn’t have a real idea of what I wanted to do so I applied for an apprenticeship to gain experience in the business environment whilst earning money.

“I knew that apprentices are well looked after here and given lots of opportunities to grow. I hope to get through the apprenticeship showing that I’m worthy of a job afterwards.”

Shannon, who joined the logistics team, was also excited to work for Buy It Direct and said: “I liked the idea of learning whilst working and I’ve always wanted to work in a successful company.

“Although I’ve only been here for a few days, everyone in the office has been very friendly and welcoming and I hope that I can continue to develop a long, successful career here.”

Buy it Direct is the UK’s largest independent electrical and furniture etailer turning over £200m last year. The firm is more commonly known by their retail brands – AppliancesDirect.co.uk , LaptopsDirect.co.uk and Furniture123.co.uk .

It was set up by enterpreneur Nick Glynne who bought a tiny IT shop “on a whim” for £3,000 in 2000 and turned it into a multi-million pound company.

Mr Glynne was named Chadwick Lawrence Business Person of the Year in the Examiner Business Awards 2016.