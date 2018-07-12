Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner Business Awards 2018 has 11 categories to enter covering all types of business

New Business of the Year sponsored by Business Hub Kirklees

If your business began trading after January 1, 2016, why not enter this award and receive recognition for your hard work and determination? You may have brought a fantastic new product to market, found a niche area to focus on or overcome all odds to achieve success. Tell us about your business, your market place, your performance and your future plans to win the recognition you deserve.

SME of the Year (up to 20 employees) sponsored by Kirklees Stadium Development

Whatever your trade, if you employ up to 20 employees and can demonstrate achievements in your marketplace with evidence of an excellent business strategy, good financial performance and your potential for the future, enter this award and highlight your achievements.

SME of the Year (21-50 employees)

Whatever your trade, if you employ 21 to 50 employees and can demonstrate achievements in your marketplace with evidence of an excellent business strategy, good financial performance and your potential for the future, enter this award and highlight your achievements.

Business of the Year (over 50+ employees) sponsored by Fantastic Media

If you are the best large business in Huddersfield, enter this award! Employing a workforce of more than 50 the business of the year will be able to demonstrate all round business excellence, financial performance, business strategy and future plans.

Community Award

Are you a company with a conscience and a commitment to social responsibility? Do you make a positive impact on your community?

Make sure you receive the recognition you deserve for your commitment to your community and enter this award.

Employee of the Year sponsored by Pennine Business Partners

This new award is to celebrate and recognise employees who go above and beyond their day to day role. Do you have an employee who exceeds the normal requirements of their job? We are looking for inspirational, forward thinkers that exceed exceptions and strive to make a difference to the business.

Export Award sponsored by HSBC

Has your business generated a substantial and sustained increase in activity outside of the region? The judges will look for evidence of the barriers that you have overcome and the degree to which national and international sales have created jobs and benefited our region’s economy.

Creative Impact Award

Have your recent projects made a positive impact on your client’s businesses? This award will recognise creative services businesses from the fields of advertising, design, architecture, film, photography, and digital publishing that can best demonstrate the positive impact of their services and projects to improving their clients’ businesses.

Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by the University of Huddersfield.

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. Judges will be looking for originality of the innovation, its impact, practicality of its application and the measurable benefits to the business.

Apprenticeship Award

This award is open to any business in the region which has demonstrated a real commitment to training local young people through Apprenticeships, providing them with real work experience whilst being supported by workplace mentors. Apprentices should have been actively engaged in the shaping of working practices and been offered a job on completion, ideally with a plan for further development and/or progression opportunities within the business.

​Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

This will be awarded to a young business person aged 30 or under and will celebrate young business leaders who are building successful and growing businesses, and are able to demonstrate excellent achievements.

Business Person of the Year sponsored by Bramleys

The Business Person of the year is a judges’ choice award and not open for entry. The winner selected by the judges will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the region.