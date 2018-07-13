Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What’s your business motto?

Don’t moan about your work – if you don’t like your job/profession, get a new one.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

Networking groups, LinkedIn and recommendations from existing contacts – I’m interested in other people’s businesses and how we can work to help each other.

What makes your business different?

We’re friendly, open and honest and offer truly independent, bespoke advice.

What do you always have with you?

Pen, mobile, wallet, keys.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

Dress up - I wish I worked in a time when bowler hats were worn! Maybe I’ll bring the trend back...

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

I can’t point to one person, but I respect anyone willing to take the plunge and start a business.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Establishing my award-winning retail business and running it successfully for 10 years, despite having the worst imaginable timing for our launch which came only a year before the financial crisis and subsequent years of recession.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

The people that work here – you can have the smartest office, best website, etc but you need a team with a great, client focused attitude to make your business work.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes – LinkedIn and Twitter. I’ve found it takes time and you don’t get overnight success but it’s a successful way of reaching a very wide audience that you may not reach through other media.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I’d have liked to be a basketball player in the NBA but insufficient height and ability got in the way (the latter mostly!)

Give us one tip for a successful business

Always be open to change.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

Between 4-7pm – there’s something about the day nearly being done that allows me to focus.

How do you relax away from work?

Travel – I’m always happy to be on a plane or a train on my way to experience new places, meet new people and enjoy new food and culture.

When do you take your coffee break?

I don’t take a regular break, but I’m rarely without a tea or coffee on my desk.