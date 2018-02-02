Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What’s your business motto?

Any line from “If” by Rudyard Kipling, or if it all goes wrong, the first line of “This Be The Verse” by Larkin!

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

Listen to what people have to say – wherever you are. There is nothing more interesting on the planet than people.

What makes your business different?

It reaches the most fundamental part of being a business owner – the emotional rollercoaster of success and abject despair of a good old cock-up.

What do you always have with you?

Recently, my Bullet Journal. It suits my butterfly note-taking habits and has helped me add some structure to my impetuous nature.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

A friend advised me that at a business meeting, you should aim to dress slightly better than the person you’ll be meeting. I stopped wearing ties years ago. I love a classic tailored coat.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

Someone I never met – Sir John Harvey Jones (the original Troubleshooter) and someone I know well, David Cooper (The original Coffee Brother).

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

To have incorporated lots of variety in my career and still be curious.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Twenty-seven years of incomparable experience – priceless (and often undersold!)

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes I use it. I confess I’m on the cusp of my understanding and despite my foregoing answer I’m less curious about it. Leave it to the youth – they are very good at it.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path what would you be doing?

Either presenting Blue Planet or carrying Robson Green’s rods!

Give us one tip for a successful business

Let go as soon as you possibly can, you’ll have so much more fun.

At what time of day are you most creative or inspired?

I have my best ideas when I’m asleep. If I could wake and write them down I’d be hailed a genius and be a millionaire all at once.

How do you relax away from work?

I really relax - switch off - when I’m fishing or painting. I’d be in threat of a serious injury if I didn’t also mention that travelling with my wife Carole is the best ever adventure.

When do you take your coffee break?

When I see a good coffee shop that serves great coffee (Coffee Brothers, of course).

Who would you like to have a coffee with?

Can I have a table? Jacques Cou steau, Epicurus and JK Rowling.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Cafe Au Lait in a cup and saucer with a little piece of chocolate at a table in some European city watching people go by. Or a flat white!